Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Two touches in Week 7 loss
Rodgers rushed once for two yards and brought in his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.
Rodgers continues to play a minuscule role in the offense, as he logged just two snaps Sunday. Meanwhile, backfield mates Doug Martin (43 snaps) and Charles Sims (24 snaps) saw considerably more opportunity, and even Peyton Barber (three snaps) narrowly outpaced him. Rodgers has just seven combined carries in the past three contests, rendering him a fantasy non-factor for the time being.
