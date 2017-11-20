Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Utilized on kick returns in win
Rodgers rushed once for three yards and returned two kickoffs for 54 yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.
Rodgers saw only two snaps on offense, but he logged 11 plays on special teams. The veteran back took over as the primary kickoff returner due to the mid-week release of Bernard Reedy, but his offensive role is as minimal as ever. Given current trends, Rodgers' minuscule fantasy value is presently limited to formats that count return yards.
