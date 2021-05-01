The Buccaneers selected Darden in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 129th overall.

Darden displayed an ability to line up inside and outside as a three-year starter at North Texas, impressing in terms of acceleration and quickness. His 5-foot-8, 174-pound frame will certainly limit him at the NFL level, but in Tampa Bay's crowded receiving corps it isn't as though any new addition would've had more than occasional opportunities. It's hard to envision Darden becoming a reliable fantasy option, but he boasts upside on special teams and designed plays.