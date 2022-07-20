Darden has enjoyed a "great" offseason in head coach Todd Bowles' view and is aiming to carve out a much bigger role on offense in his second season, Greg McKenna of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The second-year speedster saw the overwhelming majority of his touches on special teams as a rookie, logging 501 return yards to only six receptions. With Breshad Perriman and Cyril Grayson, players with comparable speed and more experience, serving as competition, Darden will first and foremost have to compete for a roster spot outright in training camp. However, in addition to Bowles' praise, cornerback Carlton Davis has also noted how far along Darden has come while often working against him this offseason, and the young wideout was also a frequent target of Tom Brady during minicamp drills in June after reportedly diving into his playbook three times per day this offseason.