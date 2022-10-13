Darden (tooth) practiced fully Thursday.
Darden missed Wednesday's practice due to a tooth issue, but his return as a full participant in Thursday's session suggests he'll likely be available for Sunday's game against the Steelers. The second-year receiver has just one catch for 25 yards through the Buccaneers first five contests, and he'll likely see very limited snaps on offense once again this weekend in Pittsburgh.
