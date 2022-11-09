Darden did not log any snaps on offense but returned eight punts for 82 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-13 win over the Rams on Sunday.
It was an extremely busy day on special teams for Darden, who recorded a career high in return yardage on an afternoon when the Rams were about as inept at sustaining drives as the Buccaneers. Darden continues to be among the league's most efficient return men, now averaging 10.6 yards on his 27 punt runbacks overall.
