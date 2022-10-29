Darden returned two punts for 33 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.
Darden once again was a non-factor on offense but continued to shine in his punt returner role. The second-year speedster ripped off runbacks of 18 and 15 yards, pushing his average in that category to a stellar 10.7 yards per return.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jaelon Darden: One catch in addition to returns•
-
Buccaneers' Jaelon Darden: Logs three punt returns in Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Jaelon Darden: Back in full Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jaelon Darden: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jaelon Darden: Limited to pair of punt returns•
-
Buccaneers' Jaelon Darden: No stats in Week 4 loss•