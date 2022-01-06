Darden (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice session.
Darden was limited at Wednesday's practice after he was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, but he took a step forward Thursday. He should be available for Sunday's matchup against Carolina and could see a slight uptick in playing time since Chris Godwin (knee) is out for the season, and Antonio Brown (ankle) had his contract terminated Thursday.
