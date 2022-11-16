Darden returned two kickoffs for 42 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks in Week 10.

The Buccaneers didn't have any punt-return opportunities, but Darden still got his hands on the ball via the first two kickoff returns of the season. Darden failed to log a single snap on offense for the third straight game, however, so despite his speed, he doesn't have any fantasy viability at the moment outside of leagues that count return yards.

