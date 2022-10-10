Darden didn't log a target over his 11 snaps from scrimmage and returned two punts for 40 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Darden's second-highest snap count from scrimmage of the season didn't net him any production, but he was impressive yet again in his primary role as punt returner. Darden has now netted 111 yards on nine punt runbacks, and his elite speed and elusiveness should eventually help him garner some targets on offense.
