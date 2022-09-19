Darden logged eight snaps from scrimmage without drawing a target in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Saints, but he did return two punts for 17 yards.

Darden couldn't make a mark on offense despite the Buccaneers being without Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), but he did flash on punt returns for the second straight game. All Darden's yardage in that capacity came on one of his two special-teams touches, and he's now averaging 9.0 yards per return on five runbacks through the first pair of contests. With Mike Evans having been handed a one-game suspension for his role in a multi-player brawl Sunday and both Godwin and Jones uncertain to be available Week 3, there may be an opportunity for Darden to see his first targets of the season in Sunday's home opener against the Packers.