Darden returned three punts for 14 yards during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers in Week 6.

The second-year wideout failed to see a snap on offense for the first time all season, but he continued to deliver solid production on his punt-return opportunities. Darden's average of 9.6 yards on punt runbacks ties him for 10th overall in the league and qualifies as the fourth highest of players that have logged double-digit returns, while his 125 yards are good for sixth most.