Darden brought in his only target for a 23-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason loss to the Dolphins on Saturday night.

Darden wasn't as productive in terms of catches as several other wideouts vying for a roster spot on the latter half of the depth chart, yet the second-year speedster did make his mark with his impressive first-quarter scoring connection with Blaine Gabbert. Darden didn't see any opportunities as a returner, but he could be involved in that aspect of things as well in next Saturday night's road exhibition battle against the Titans.