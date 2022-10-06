Darden logged six snaps on offense and one on special teams during the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4, but he did not draw a snap or return a punt.

It was an extremely quiet night for Darden despite the fact Julio Jones exited the game after one second-half snap due to a knee issue and Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) was inactive. Darden's one usually dependable path to touches, punt returns, also failed to materialize, as the prolific Chiefs offense punted only once, which resulted in a fair catch by Darden. The 2021 fourth-round pick has just one reception this season, but the combination of Cole Beasley's retirement and the lingering injuries to both Jones and Perriman could serve to open up opportunity on offense in coming games.