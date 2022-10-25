Darden brought in his only target for one yard and returned four punts for 46 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Darden recorded only his second catch of the season while logging four snaps on offense, and he turned in his usual stellar work on punt returns. The speedster's primary contributions should continue to come through special teams unless multiple injuries strike the Buccaneers' receivers corps.