Darden did not log any snaps on offense but returned two punts for 24 yards during the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns in Week 12.

Darden rattled off another long return in a season full of them, recording a 17-yard runback. The speedster continues to be a complete non-factor on offense, but he's now averaging 10.7 yards per return and leads the NFL with 310 punt-return yards overall.