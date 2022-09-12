Darden rushed once for two yards and returned three punts for 28 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

While he didn't log a target, Darden was particularly effective in his punt return role, which served as his primary ticket to ensuring a roster spot this summer. The second-year wideout logged 10 snaps from scrimmage overall as well, and his elite speed certainly gives him a fighting chance of expanding his profile in the offense as the season unfolds.