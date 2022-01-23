Darden (concussion) won't return to Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Rams, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Darden was hurt after taking a hit on a punt return during the fourth quarter, and he'll be unable to return for the final few minutes of the game. If the Buccaneers advance in the playoffs, Darden will have several steps to clear if he hopes to play in the NFC Championship Game.
