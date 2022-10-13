Darden did not participate during the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday due to a tooth issue.
It's unclear how or when Darden sustained this injury after playing just 15 total snaps during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over Atlanta. Either way, this issue now leaves his availability for Sunday's game against the Steelers up in the air. Darden has caught just one pass over the first five weeks of the season, though his potential absence should vault Scotty Miller into a role as Tampa Bay's primary punt returner.
