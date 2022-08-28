Darden secured both targets for nine yards and returned one kickoff for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

While none of Darden's three touches came close to qualifying as impact plays, the second-year wideout at least was efficient by parlaying both his looks into catches after failing to bring in any of his three targets the game prior against the Titans. Darden appears to be a safe bet for the No. 6 receiver role given his ability to contribute on special teams, especially with veteran competition Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller failing to do anything of consequence Saturday.