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Buccaneers' Jake Browning: Not participating in Friday's contest

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Browning (back) will not participate in Friday's preseason opener against the Jets, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Browning strained his back during Wednesday's joint practice with the Jets. The quarterback is currently the primary backup to Baker Mayfield, so any injury will likely shut him down for an extended period of the preseason until it is deemed completely safe for him to return. In Browning's absence, Connor Bazelak and Jalon Daniels will split reps at quarterback as they compete for the No. 3 role.

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