The Buccaneers selected Camarda in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 133rd overall.

Camarda is the second punter off the board, as the Ravens selected Jordan Stout just three picks earlier. Camarda was a four-year player at Georgia. As a senior, he averaged 46.7 yards per punt and landed 17 of 47 punts inside the 20-yard line. When a punter is picked this high, he typically has an inside track to the starting job.