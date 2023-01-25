Tampa Bay signed Verity to a reserve/future deal Wednesday.
Verity, who dealt with an undisclosed injury at the beginning of August, was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement by the Jaguars on Sept. 6. The following week, the kicker was brought in by the Falcons for a visit, but he ultimately remained a free agent for the remainder of the campaign. With his new deal, the 25-year-old kicker will have a chance to show he's healthy and compete for a roster spot during the offseason. Verity is now with his fourth organization since signing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2021 campaign, but he's still looking to make his NFL debut.