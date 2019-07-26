Buccaneers' Jalen Allison: Reverts to IR

Allison (undisclosed) went unclaimed on waivers and reverted to injured reserve Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Allison was waived/injured by the Buccaneers on Wednesday but will remain with the team after clearing waivers. The 24-year-old will miss the remainder of the season unless he agrees to an injury settlement.

