Buccaneers' Jalen Allison: Reverts to IR
Allison (undisclosed) went unclaimed on waivers and reverted to injured reserve Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Allison was waived/injured by the Buccaneers on Wednesday but will remain with the team after clearing waivers. The 24-year-old will miss the remainder of the season unless he agrees to an injury settlement.
