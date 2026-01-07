McMillan brought in his only target for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 win over the Panthers on Saturday. He finished the 2025 season with 12 receptions for 178 yards on 15 targets and one carry for one yard across four games.

A neck injury suffered in a preseason game against the Steelers would end up wiping out most of McMillan's second season, as the fleet-footed wideout didn't make his 2025 debut until Week 15. McMillan went on to record multiple receptions in each of his first three games and even recorded one 100-yard effort in Week 17 against the Dolphins, but the small sample functioned almost as another exhibition slate. McMillan should have no restrictions for OTAs and therefore have a good opportunity to bounce back in 2026, with the possibility of returning to a top-three role in the wideout corps if Chris Godwin and the team can't come to terms on restructuring his onerous 2026 salary and cap hit.