The Buccaneers have activated McMillan (neck), who is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Falcons, from IR.

McMillan and Mike Evans (collarbone) have both been activated from IR and are listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football after having been limited in three consecutive practices. Final word on McMillan's status for Week 15 will arrive no later than 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but it's a positive sign to see him activated from IR in time to be eligible to suit up against Atlanta.