McMillan (neck) received clearance from a spine specialist to resume on-field work and is expected to return to practice in Week 14, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McMillan has resided on injured reserve all season after he sustained three neck fractures as well as ligament damage during an Aug. 16 preseason game against the Steelers, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The ligament damage in particular took the longest time to heal and required McMillan to wear a neck brace for an extended period, but the second-year wideout has finally turned a corner in his recovery and could provide some aid to the Tampa Bay passing attack down the stretch. McMillan excelled in a complementary role as a rookie, appearing in 13 games while finishing with 37 catches for 461 yards and eight touchdowns on 58 targets.