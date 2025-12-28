McMillan secured seven of nine targets for 114 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

McMillan stepped up in a critical game for the Buccaneers, co-leading the team in receptions while setting the pace in receiving yards and targets. The second-year wideout's yardage tally was also a new career high, and it came in only his third game following a very delayed season debut due to a serious neck injury. McMillan could play a key role again in a Week 18 home matchup against the Panthers that will decide the NFC South title, as well as whether Tampa Bay makes the postseason.