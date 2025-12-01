Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that McMillan (neck) could practice this week, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

McMillan suffered multiple neck fractures and ligament damage in an Aug. 16 preseason game. The injuries landed McMillan on injured reserve, where he's spent the first 13 weeks of the season. Bowles added that McMillan had to adjust to wearing a helmet again to see how strong his neck is following the injuries. While McMillan could begin practicing this week, Bowles said both McMillan and Mike Evans (collarbone) "have a little ways to go before playing," according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The Bucs haven't had their entire wideout room healthy yet this season.