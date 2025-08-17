Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Dons neck brace
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMillan (back) was spotted wearing a neck brace after Saturday's 17-14 preseason win at Pittsburgh, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
At the end of his 18-yard leaping catch in the first quarter, McMillan was undercut by a Steelers defender and landed hard on his neck and head region. He was able to walk to the sideline under his own power before being ruled out due to a back issue, while also being evaluated for a concussion. It's unclear if McMillan has been diagnosed with a head injury, but it seems likely that he'll miss some time with just one preseason game to go (Saturday, Aug. 23 against the Bills) ahead of Week 1.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Has possible concussion•
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Long catch in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Facing tough target competition•
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Two catches in season-ending loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Stands out in finale•
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Two more TDs in win•