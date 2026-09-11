McMillan (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McMillan reportedly looked good at practice earlier this week, but the Bucs have been listing him as a limited participant and apparently don't expect a contribution this Sunday. Continued practice participation does hint at a shot to be back for Week 2 against Cleveland. With McMillan likely inactive this week, Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka should get plenty of snaps, with Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst also candidates for routes/targets.