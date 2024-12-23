McMillan caught five of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys.

McMillan scored an 11-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half. That score extended his touchdown streak to three games, during which McMillan has produced 191 yards and four touchdowns. The rookie made a bid at what would have been a long touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, but cornerback Jourdan Lewis wrestled the ball away as they were going to the ground for an interception. McMillan has stepped up as the top alternative to Mike Evans in Tampa Bay's receiving corps ahead of a Week 17 home game against the Panthers.