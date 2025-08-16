Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Has possible concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMillan won't return to Saturday's preseason game at Pittsburgh due to a back injury and also is under evaluation for a concussion, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
McMillan was undercut while making a leaping grab in the first quarter and landed hard on his neck and helmet. While he remained on the turf for a spell, he was able to walk off the field under his own power before being ruled out. If a concussion is confirmed, McMillan will be subject to the protocol for head injuries in order to practice and eventually see game action again.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Long catch in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Facing tough target competition•
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Two catches in season-ending loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Stands out in finale•
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Two more TDs in win•
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Extends TD streak to three games•