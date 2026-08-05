Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Held out of practice Tuesday

McMillan (calf) isn't practicing Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Per Laine, McMillan is wearing a compression sleeve on his left calf and was dealing with some soreness Monday, when he was also kept out of practice. It doesn't sound like the issue is a major concern, especially at this point in camp, but the Bucs are likely to play it safe with the wideout until he's able to shake the soreness. McMillan missed most of last year due to a neck injury, though he has a chance to move up to a bigger role in 2026 following the departure of Mike Evans to San Francisco.