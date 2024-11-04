McMillan (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game at Kansas City, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McMillan showed up on Tampa Bay's practice report Saturday as limited due to a hamstring injury, leaving him questionable for Week 9 action. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported shortly before inactives dropped Monday that McMillan tweaked his hamstring at Friday's session and was slated to sit out, which has come to pass. The Buccaneers thus will be down their top three wide receivers -- also, Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (IR, ankle) -- meaning Trey Palmer, Sterling Shepard (hamstring), Ryan Miller, Rakim Jarrett and Marquez Callaway will compose the team's receiving corps.