McMillan (knee) is listed as inactive Sunday at Cincinnati, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

A knee issue has been impacting McMillan since early August, and while he appeared to look like his normal self early in the week, he was limited on all three Week 1 injury reports before the Buccaneers listed him as doubtful for Sunday's game. Now that McMillan officially is unavailable, he'll focus on getting healthy for a Week 2 matchup with the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 20. Rookie third-rounder Ted Hurst and Tez Johnson will be the reserve wide receivers for Tampa Bay behind starters Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin in the season opener.