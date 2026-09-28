McMillan aggravated the left knee injury he dealt with during training camp, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

McMillan departed Sunday's Week 3 loss to Minnesota after logging just two offensive snaps. He underwent an MRI on Monday, the results of which reportedly indicated that the wideout is dealing with an aggravation of the issue he picked up during camp in early August rather than a new injury. However, it's not yet clear how serious McMillan's injury is or how much more time, if any, he's slated to potentially miss. The Buccaneers' practice reports throughout this week should provide more clarity about McMillan's likelihood of suiting up Sunday versus Green Bay.