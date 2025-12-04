McMillan (neck) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

The Buccaneers designated McMillan for return from injured reserve Wednesday, and he so far has logged a limited walkthrough and a capped practice this week. He's seeking his first game action since preseason Week 2 in mid-August, when he suffered three neck fractures and significant ligament damage in his neck that resulted in him wearing a neck brace for a lengthy span of time. McMillan may require a ramp-up period in order to be activated from IR, but Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he even has a chance to play Sunday against the Saints.