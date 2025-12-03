McMillan (neck) was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough.

McMillan suffered a major scare preseason Week 2 when he was upended while making a leaping catch and fell hard on his neck and helmet. He sustained three neck fractures and significant ligament damage in his neck that forced him to wear a neck brace for a long stretch of time. Now that he's been designated for return from injured reserve and actually mixed into some drills, McMillan has a chance to return to action as soon as Sunday's game against the Saints, but the Buccaneers instead may be more focused on ramping up his activity level with an aim to get him back beyond Week 14.