Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Limited on practice estimate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMillan (neck) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
The same applies to fellow WR Mike Evans (collarbone), with coach Todd Bowles noting Monday that both players are in play to potentially return to action Thursday night against the Falcons, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McMillan has yet to see game action this season after having suffered a neck injury during an Aug. 16 preseason tilt against the Steelers.
