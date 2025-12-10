McMillan (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

McMillan and Mike Evans (collarbone) are both officially listed as questionable after having logged a trio of limited practices, and will need to be activated from IR in advance of Thursday's matchup in order to be eligible to take the field. A 2024 third-round pick, McMillan is working to make his 2025 regular-season debut after having suffered a significant neck injury during an Aug. 16 preseason clash against the Steelers.