McMillan brought in two of three targets for 15 yards and rushed once for one yard in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Playing in just his second game of the season, McMillan had a modest role, albeit within the context of a day in which Baker Mayfield threw for just 145 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per attempt. McMillan did enjoy a solid snap share relative to the rest of the team's front-line receivers, as his 34 snaps (53 percent) were just two behind Emeka Egbuka and six and eight fewer than Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, respectively. McMillan should continue essentially splitting the No. 3 role with Egbuka during a favorable Week 17 road matchup against the Dolphins.