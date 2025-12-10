McMillan (neck) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

McMillan is inching his way toward making his 2025 regular-season debut after starting the year on injured reserve due to a neck injury during the preseason in mid-August. The Buccaneers will likely host a normal practice Wednesday, and McMillan's participation in that session will provide clarity over whether he'll be activated off IR ahead of Thursday's NFC South tilt against Atlanta.