Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Logs another limited session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMillan (neck) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
McMillan is inching his way toward making his 2025 regular-season debut after starting the year on injured reserve due to a neck injury during the preseason in mid-August. The Buccaneers will likely host a normal practice Wednesday, and McMillan's participation in that session will provide clarity over whether he'll be activated off IR ahead of Thursday's NFC South tilt against Atlanta.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Limited on practice estimate•
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Not playing this week•
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Limited again Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Limited at walkthrough•
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Returning to practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Could practice this week•