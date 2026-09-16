Coach Todd Bowles said McMillan (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Prior to being inactive Week 1 at Cincinnati, McMillan had been dealing with a knee issue since early August that contained him to three limited practices last week. With an uninhibited session now under his belt, he's seemingly in the clear to return to action Sunday against the Browns. Assuming that's the case, McMillan and rookie third-rounder Ted Hurst would be the candidates for snaps in three-wide sets behind starters Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin.