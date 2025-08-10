McMillan recorded one catch on one target for 21 yards in Saturday's 29-7 preseason win over the Titans.

McMillan started the game with Mike Evans (rest) and Chris Godwin (ankle) both sidelined. He made an instant impact on the game, catching a long 25-yard pass from Kyle Trask down the middle of the field on the first play of the game. McMillan has increased competition for targets and playing time from rookie Emeka Egbuka, but he should still have a role in the regular season -- particularly if Godwin isn't ready for Week 1.