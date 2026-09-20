McMillan (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Browns, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McMillan finally is putting the knee injury that has bothered him since early August behind him, but per a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN on Sunday morning, the third-year pro isn't expected to handle his normal workload. If McMillan is indeed operating on a snap count, he could yield more of the third-wide-receiver duties to rookie third-rounder Ted Hurst, which effectively could make McMillan the fourth option at the position behind Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin and Hurst. In 17 regular-season contests in his career, McMillan has combined for a 49-639-8 line on 73 targets.