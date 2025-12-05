Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Not playing this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMillan (neck) won't return for Sunday's game against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
As expected, with McMillan having logged just 2-3 limited practices after missing more than three months due to fractures and ligament damage in his neck. It's unclear what kind of role he'll have if he's ready to play in Week 15 or 16.
