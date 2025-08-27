The Buccaneers placed McMillan (neck) on injured reserve with a designation to return Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

McMillan left Tampa Bay's exhibition in Pittsburgh on Aug. 16 with what eventually was termed a strained neck. Within days, Coach Todd Bowles said that McMillan was going to miss time, and following this transaction, the wide receiver will sit out at least the first four games of the season. McMillan's first chance to return to action will occur Sunday, Oct. 5 at Seattle, but in the meantime the Bucs will roll with Mike Evans, rookie first-rounder Emeka Egbuka and potentially Chris Godwin (ankle), who passed as physical and was activated from the active/PUP list Tuesday, at the position.