McMillan brought in one of two targets for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-7 win over the Giants on Sunday.

After garnering active status in Week 10 against the 49ers but not playing any snaps, McMillan jumped into the No. 2 receiver role following the bye and led all Buccaneers wideouts with 41 snaps. However, as his final line implies, McMillan drew very little of Baker Mayfield's attention and logged only one additional target than reserves such as Trey Palmer, Ryan Miller and Rakim Jarrett. Nevertheless, the rookie is likely to continue in a starting role in a Week 13 road matchup against the Panthers.