Head coach Todd Bowles said Saturday that he expects McMillan (knee) to be available for the Buccaneers' Week 1 clash against the Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 13, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

McMillan has been recovering from a knee injury he sustained in early August, which has limited his reps in training camp practices and prevented him from playing in each of the Buccaneers' three preseason games. There's optimism that the third-year wideout will not miss regular-season action, but his practice participation over the next two weeks will provide more clarity on his status for Week 1. With Mike Evans now in San Francisco, McMillan is projected to be Tampa Bay's WR3 this season behind Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka (toe), with Tez Johnson and rookie third-rounder Ted Hurst also in the mix for snaps on offense.